Fourth annual Topeka Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday

Randy Wheat and Norma Avery are two of the organizers of the fourth annual Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hillcrest Community Center and Park, 1800 S.E. 21st. Kansans have plenty of reasons to celebrate Juneteenth, and an event next weekend in Topeka will let them do just that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.