Former 'NewsHour' correspondent Elizabeth Farnsworth talks...
Journalist Elizabeth Farnsworth reads an excerpt about reporting in Iraq from her new book "A Train Through Time" on Sunday at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Elizabeth Farnsworth, former "NewsHour" foreign correspondent, spent years reporting abroad in countries as far away as Japan, Vietnam, and Chile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|Princess Hey
|203
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC