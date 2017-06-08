Firefighters put out East Topeka blaz...

Firefighters put out East Topeka blaze on Thursday morning after...

An early-morning fire on Thursday caused an estimated $18,000 in damage to a home at 634 S.E. Lake. Topeka fire crews battled an early-morning blaze early Thursday at a house on the city's east side, but first had to get the home's occupant off the roof, where he was trying to put out the fire.

