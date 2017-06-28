Ewing trial: Mother says rape victim - had her power taken away'

Jacob Ewing, 22, faces charges of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy of a woman in May 2016 and charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy of another woman in September 2014. The mother of a Valley Falls woman who has accused Jacob C. Ewing of violently sexually assaulting her passionately told jurors Wednesday she believes the Holton man is a "monster."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.