Editorial: Sustaining interest in the arts

Richard Ross, creator of the Mulvane Art Fair, received the inaugural Richard Ross Mountain Plains award for his founding of the annual fine arts fair held at Washburn University since 1993. From the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to the North Topeka Arts District to the Topeka Performing Arts Center, we live in a city that values and showcases the arts.

