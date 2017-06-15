Editorial: Strange and stubborn rhetoric
While lawmakers in Topeka proved that they were capable of passing a bipartisan tax bill in the 2017 session, it's no surprise that a few of their conservative colleagues were eager to express their adamant opposition. Ideological diversity is to be expected in a deliberative body comprised of 165 members, and most of the legislators who condemned Senate Bill 30 did so without resorting to extreme rhetoric or silly, theatrical behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|207
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC