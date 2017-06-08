Editorial: Retaining academic skills ...

Editorial: Retaining academic skills this summer in Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Summerfest marks the beginning of the Topeka and Shawnee County Library's busiest season - there are multiple events almost every day, and they range from book and movie discussions to writers' workshops to "musical storytime" for kids. While summer is a time for students to relax, travel, spend time with friends and enjoy outdoor activities, it's also a time to keep learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... 16 hr Richard H Seaton Jr 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Wed Princess Hey 203
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC