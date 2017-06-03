David Walker, recent Topeka High grad...

David Walker, recent Topeka High graduate, to be recognized for earning Eagle Scout

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

He will be recognized at 2 p.m. in the Worship Center at First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 S.W. Gage Blvd. He is the son of Daniel and Leslie Walker, of Topeka, and the grandson of Kenneth and Ruth Walker, of Topeka, and Linda Mullins, of Arkansas City. David Walker joined Boy Scout Troop 7 at age 12 and earned 21 merit badges before earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Fri Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Thu Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC