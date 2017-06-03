David Walker, recent Topeka High graduate, to be recognized for earning Eagle Scout
He will be recognized at 2 p.m. in the Worship Center at First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 S.W. Gage Blvd. He is the son of Daniel and Leslie Walker, of Topeka, and the grandson of Kenneth and Ruth Walker, of Topeka, and Linda Mullins, of Arkansas City. David Walker joined Boy Scout Troop 7 at age 12 and earned 21 merit badges before earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
