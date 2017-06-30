D.A.: Topeka man accused of killing estranged wife found, arrested in Jefferson County

Pedro Enriquez-Corral Sr., 38, was arrested in Jefferson County on Friday connection with the homicide of Viviana Vazquez, 33, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Pedro Enriquez-Corral Sr., the Topeka man accused of killing his estranged wife earlier this month, has been arrested, Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Friday afternoon.

