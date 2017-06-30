D.A.: Topeka man accused of killing estranged wife found, arrested in Jefferson County
Pedro Enriquez-Corral Sr., 38, was arrested in Jefferson County on Friday connection with the homicide of Viviana Vazquez, 33, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Pedro Enriquez-Corral Sr., the Topeka man accused of killing his estranged wife earlier this month, has been arrested, Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 27
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC