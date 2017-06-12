County commissioner Shelly Buhler happy to see closing of Willard Bridge
Shawnee County public works director Tom Vlach showed county commissioners Monday how an image of the Willard Bridge, which was closed Monday, had been included in the textbook for a structural analysis class he took in the late 1980s while attending the University of Nebraska. Shawnee County Commissioner Shelly Buhler said Monday she was "really happy" the day had come that the deteriorating Willard Bridge was being closed after 62 years of use.
