Councilwoman: Topeka sites linked to ...

Councilwoman: Topeka sites linked to Brown case could gain world's highest designation for tourism

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The building that formerly housed Sumner Elementary School, 330 S.W. Western Ave., is among sites in Topeka that - under the right circumstances - could gain the world's highest designation for tourism, city council members learned Tuesday evening. The buildings that formerly housed Monroe and Sumner elementary schools are among multiple U.S. locations on the "A" list of historic places being considered for inclusion in a "serial nomination" to become UNESCO World Heritage sites , the world's highest designation for tourism, Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller told the council Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 7 Princess Hey 203
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC