Councilwoman: Topeka sites linked to Brown case could gain world's highest designation for tourism
The building that formerly housed Sumner Elementary School, 330 S.W. Western Ave., is among sites in Topeka that - under the right circumstances - could gain the world's highest designation for tourism, city council members learned Tuesday evening. The buildings that formerly housed Monroe and Sumner elementary schools are among multiple U.S. locations on the "A" list of historic places being considered for inclusion in a "serial nomination" to become UNESCO World Heritage sites , the world's highest designation for tourism, Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller told the council Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|Princess Hey
|203
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC