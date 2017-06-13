Councilwoman: Topeka sites linked to Brown case could gain world's highest designation for tourism

The building that formerly housed Sumner Elementary School, 330 S.W. Western Ave., is among sites in Topeka that - under the right circumstances - could gain the world's highest designation for tourism, city council members learned Tuesday evening. The buildings that formerly housed Monroe and Sumner elementary schools are among multiple U.S. locations on the "A" list of historic places being considered for inclusion in a "serial nomination" to become UNESCO World Heritage sites , the world's highest designation for tourism, Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller told the council Tuesday evening.

