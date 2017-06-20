City of Topeka to have less money than expected for 2018 budget

Interim city manager Doug Gerber, pictured, said at the governing body's July 11 meeting, he would bring back a list "spelling out the additions and subtractions to bring back the balanced budget everyone desires." . Topeka's city government will have about $250,000 less than anticipated to finance its 2018 city budget, interim city manager Doug Gerber said Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.