City of Topeka to have less money tha...

City of Topeka to have less money than expected for 2018 budget

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Interim city manager Doug Gerber, pictured, said at the governing body's July 11 meeting, he would bring back a list "spelling out the additions and subtractions to bring back the balanced budget everyone desires." . Topeka's city government will have about $250,000 less than anticipated to finance its 2018 city budget, interim city manager Doug Gerber said Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 14 Princess Hey 207
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC