Church to offer Zacharias simulcast on answering atheism

From left, Tim Budge, Zachary Conrad and Dirk Camilletti, began serving June 4 in the bishopric of the Kaw Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Topeka. Northland Christian Church, 3102 N.W. Topeka Blvd., will have a Ravi Zacharias simulcast titled "Understanding and Answering Atheism" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. n Zachary Conrad began serving on June 4 as the new bishop of the Kaw Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which meets in the LDS Topeka Stake Center, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road.

