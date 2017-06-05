Chain reaction accident slows traffic...

Chain reaction accident slows traffic on K-4 bridge Monday

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said a Nissan Xterra sustained significant front-end damage after a non-injury chain reaction crash on the K-4 bridge crossing US-40 highway Monday afternoon that slowed traffic in both directions. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers investigate after a non-injury crash on Monday afternoon on the K-4 bridge that crosses US-40.

