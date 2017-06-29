Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges

Oceanside Hotels from Topeka will play at the music festival on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Topeka along with FM Pilots, from Tulsa, Ok Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.