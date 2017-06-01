Candidate filings end; races set in this year's elections for Topeka's governing body

Four people filed Thursday before the noon deadline to run for seats on the governing body, bringing the total number of candidates to 20. They were: Janel Orlena Clay-Bills, 41, of 1131 S.E. Lawrence, for the District 3 Topeka City Council seat held by Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz, who is seeking re-election. No one else is running in District 3. Retired Topeka police and Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator Michael A. Padilla, 68, of 1216 S.W. 29th, for the District 5 council seat being vacated by Michelle De La Isla, who is running for mayor.

