Candidate filings end; races set in t...

Candidate filings end; races set in this year's elections for Topeka's governing body

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Four people filed Thursday before the noon deadline to run for seats on the governing body, bringing the total number of candidates to 20. They were: Janel Orlena Clay-Bills, 41, of 1131 S.E. Lawrence, for the District 3 Topeka City Council seat held by Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz, who is seeking re-election. No one else is running in District 3. Retired Topeka police and Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator Michael A. Padilla, 68, of 1216 S.W. 29th, for the District 5 council seat being vacated by Michelle De La Isla, who is running for mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 4 hr Princess Hey 201
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) 11 hr Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC