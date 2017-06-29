Boom Comics, library partner for free comic book and lunch for kids Friday
Local comic book store Boom Comics and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be partnering to give kids free lunch and free comic books as part of Lunch Across Kansas month. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the library, Boom Comics will give one free comic and the library will serve free lunch to everyone ages 1 to 18 in attendance.
