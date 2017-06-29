Boom Comics, library partner for free...

Boom Comics, library partner for free comic book and lunch for kids Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Local comic book store Boom Comics and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be partnering to give kids free lunch and free comic books as part of Lunch Across Kansas month. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the library, Boom Comics will give one free comic and the library will serve free lunch to everyone ages 1 to 18 in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Tue Doug77 214
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC