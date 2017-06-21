Blood emergency declared Wednesday fo...

Blood emergency declared Wednesday for Topeka area

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Community Blood Center declared a blood emergency Wednesday for the Topeka area and is asking the public to donate blood to help replenish supplies. David Graham, executive director of Community Blood Center, said the organization was in "dire need" of O negative blood, with a reserve that is currently below a two-day supply, "and that is just too low."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jun 14 Princess Hey 207
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May '17 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC