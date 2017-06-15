Benevolent citizen returns stolen urn to Topeka man after noticing it on ground
Gabe Bullard got his brother's ashes back Thursday after John Kerl found the stolen urn on the ground near S.W. 45th and Topeka Blvd. Gabe and Rica Bullard are elated to have what is most important back - an urn stolen out of Gabe's car that contained the ashes of his brother Chris, who died in 2010 at age 29. The urn, which was stolen earlier this week, was returned Thursday evening. A passer-by noticed it on the ground.
