At Home: Daylily growers to show off blooms at annual show
If you have a daylily that you've grown and especially adore, you might think about entering it in the Topeka Daylily Club Flower Show. The show, which is open to the public, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 1 at Fairlawn Plaza, 2114 S.W. Chelsea Drive.
