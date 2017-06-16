At Home: And the water runs through it
Jeanne and Dan Woodard, of Topeka, will show off their backyard pond during the 26th annual Topeka Area Water Garden Society's Pond Tour on June 24 and 25. Nine ponds and the Ward-Meade Botanical Gardens will be showcased during the tour. Old tree branches are positioned alongside the outer edge of the pond to add interest.
