At Home: And the water runs through it

At Home: And the water runs through it

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Jeanne and Dan Woodard, of Topeka, will show off their backyard pond during the 26th annual Topeka Area Water Garden Society's Pond Tour on June 24 and 25. Nine ponds and the Ward-Meade Botanical Gardens will be showcased during the tour. Old tree branches are positioned alongside the outer edge of the pond to add interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Wed Princess Hey 207
News Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa... Jun 8 Richard H Seaton Jr 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Jun 1 Diantha 116
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May '17 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC