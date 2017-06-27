Arrest made in Topeka apartment fire; woman says she kicked out ex-boyfriend
The front door leading to a unit at the Harrison Street Apartments, 1301 S.W. Harrison, was damaged in a fire early Tuesday that officials said was intentionally set. A man who listed his address at the unit, William Foster, 37, was jailed in connection with aggravated arson.
