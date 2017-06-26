AmeriCorps team leader has positive i...

AmeriCorps team leader has positive impression of three months in Topeka

City leaders on Monday morning thanked eight members of an AmeriCorps team for their three months of service and hard work in the Topeka community. The team's leader said he would leave Topeka next week with a favorable impression of the time the group spent in the capital city of Kansas.

