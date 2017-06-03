Aloha from Maue: Say hello to Food & Fun
It's pronounced "Maui," like the island, and I always love the sigh of relief when I introduce myself with my full name so folks don't have to pretend to know what the heck that four-letter word is tagged behind the name that's already a coastal city. My name's Savanna, and I'm the reporter behind this beautiful chaos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|Princess Hey
|201
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC