Akin's Natural Foods to close Thursday in Topeka
Akin's Natural Foods, 2913 S.W. 29th St., will close Thursday, fighting declining sales and a competitive marketplace. Employees of Akin's Natural Foods are working their last days in the store at 2913 S.W. 29th St., which is scheduled to close Thursday.
