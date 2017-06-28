AAA projects record number of travelers this Fourth of July holiday
With gasoline prices hovering around the $2 mark at some stations in Topeka, many people will be hitting the road over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. AAA officials on Wednesday projected a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from their homes for Independence Day, which will be next Tuesday.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Doug77
|214
|Trump election-fraud official running for Kansa...
|Jun 8
|Richard H Seaton Jr
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Jun 1
|Diantha
|116
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May '17
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May '17
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
