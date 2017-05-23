Unsealed records suggest years of abu...

Unsealed records suggest years of abuse for slain Kansas boy

10 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Kansas received reports that a boy who ultimately was murdered and fed to pigs was being physically abused years before his death, according to documents released Tuesday that also show a social worker was in contact with his father and stepmother by phone more than a year after the state said it lost physical contact with the family. The Kansas Department for Children and Families released more than 2,000 pages of documents on Adrian Jones, whose father and stepmother are serving life prison sentences in his death.

