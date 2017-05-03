United Way of Greater Topeka chooses CASA director Jessica Lehnherr as its next CEO
Jessica Lehnherr is the new CEO oif the United Way of Greater Topeka. Lehnherr comes to United Way after 2 years at CASA and will take over Aug. 1. Lehnherr, who has been executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Shawnee County since April 2015, will start Aug. 1 at United Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
