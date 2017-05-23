Two Topeka buses get new look
Dozens of people from around the community made their way to the LULAC Senior Center in Oakland to see what the newly refurbished buses looked like. "Everything is just wonderful on the bus, food recipient, Maria Logan said, "it's just a blessing, that's all."
