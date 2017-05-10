Trumpeter swans to be focus of program Thursday at Topeka Zoo
Representatives from the Minnesota-based Trumpeter Swan Society will make a free presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gary K. Clarke Living Classroom at the Topeka Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd. Those who attend will then have the opportunity to see the zoo's pair of trumpeter swans, the city said in a news release. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. Trumpeter swans once nested across North America but were brought to the brink of distinction by indiscriminate shooting and a long period of egg and feather collection from the species, the news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Tue
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC