Trumpeter swans to be focus of program Thursday at Topeka Zoo

Representatives from the Minnesota-based Trumpeter Swan Society will make a free presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gary K. Clarke Living Classroom at the Topeka Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd. Those who attend will then have the opportunity to see the zoo's pair of trumpeter swans, the city said in a news release. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. Trumpeter swans once nested across North America but were brought to the brink of distinction by indiscriminate shooting and a long period of egg and feather collection from the species, the news release said.

