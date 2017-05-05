Topeka's Global Missions Ministries to dedicate new building

The Rev. Max Manning stands in front of the Global Missions Ministries building at 310 S.W. 6th that will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Global Missions Ministries, a Topeka-based organization that specializes in providing assistance to people in dire need in Haiti, will have a dedication ceremony for its new location this weekend.

