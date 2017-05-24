Topeka Zoo and Edward Jones team up t...

Topeka Zoo and Edward Jones team up to help families plan to save for education

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Local financial advisers from Edward Jones will be available to help with planning for children's college education during Save for Education Day on Monday, May 29, at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd., is offering a discounted family admission of $5.29 for a family of four in recognition of the 529 Plan, which is an option for saving for college expenses.

