Topeka weather for Tuesday, May 2, 2017: Sunny with highs in 70s

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Wednesday: A chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

