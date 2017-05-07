Topeka weather for Sunday, May 7, 2017: Sunny with highs in 80s
The spring warm-up will continue on Sunday as highs will be in the lower 80s under sunny skies in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service. Look for even warmer weather in the early portion of the work week, as highs Monday and Tuesday should make it to the mid-to upper-80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC