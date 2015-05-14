Topeka weather for Sunday, May 14, 2015: Highs in 80s today
Summer-like temperatures will be the rule Sunday in Topeka, as highs top out in the mid- to upper-80s. Look for another warm day on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 80s once again, with showers and thunderstorms possible, continuing into Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC