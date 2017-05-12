Topeka weather for Friday, May 12, 20...

Topeka weather for Friday, May 12, 2017: Sunny and 75 today

A picture-perfect spring day is in store for Topeka-area residents on Friday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. A gradual warm-up is expected over the next few days, as highs should be in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday, which is Mother's Day.

