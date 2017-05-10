Topeka ribbon-cutting at Nick Chiles Memorial Bridge set for 1 p.m. Thursday

Topeka's city government plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at this recently replaced bridge that is being named after African-American newspaper editor Nick Chiles on S.E. 10th Street, just west of S.E. Branner Trafficway Topeka's city government plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at the recently replaced bridge that is being named after African-American newspaper editor Nick Chiles on S.E. 10th Street, just west of S.E. Branner Trafficway Topeka's city government will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at a recently replaced bridge that's being named after the editor of an African-American newspaper. The public is invited.

