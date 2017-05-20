Topeka police seek man in connection with kidnapping, battery, robbery of car

Topeka police on Saturday evening were seeking 42-year-old Jesse Jackson in connection with the kidnapping of a woman and robbery of her car, a black Kia Forte that remained unrecovered. Topeka police on Saturday evening were seeking 42-year-old Jesse Jackson in connection with the kidnapping of a woman and robbery of her car, a black Kia Forte similar to the one pictured.

