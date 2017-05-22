Topeka police look for man who robbed Phillips 66 and Kwik Shop on S.W. 37th

Topeka Police released this image of the suspect they're looking for in relation to two robberies overnight Monday. Topeka police said the Phillips 66 convenience store at 931 S.W. 37th was robbed at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday by an unknown black male who is believed to have also robbed the Kwik Shop at 102 S.W. 37th at 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

