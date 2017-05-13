Topeka police arrest man following standoff in downtown neighborhood

A 37-year-old man surrendered to Topeka police officers after a two-hour standoff Saturday afternoon in a downtown neighborhood, police said. Dion Dunn, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault that occurred during a robbery and carjacking that occurred May 8 in a fast-food parking lot in the 700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

