Topeka Performing Arts Center announces family-friendly comedy show this fall
Tim McClendon is the founder of the Midwest Clean Comedy show, which will be performed on October 14 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Other performers for the evening are Louisville, Ky., native Street Russell and national touring comic Clint Hall.
