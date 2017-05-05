Topeka Performing Arts Center announces classic country artist's Topeka stop on his farewell tour
The Topeka Performing Arts Center announced Friday morning that a classic American country artist is making a stop in Topeka as part of his farewell tour. Ronnie Milsap, known for classics such as "Smokey Mountain Rain" and "It Was Almost Like a Song," is performing live at 7 p.m., Aug. 31 at TPAC.
