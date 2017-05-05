Topeka native Mitch McVicker, a musical nomad, is returning
Topeka native Mitch McVicker returns to his hometown for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at First Free Methodist Church, 3450 S.E. Indiana Ave. This coming Sept. 19 marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Christian singer-songwriter Rich Mullins in a Jeep crash on an Illinois interstate highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC