Topeka motorist, 21, pleads guilty to murder, faces 20 years in prison in 6th and Gage traffic death
In this file photo, a Chevrolet, front, and a Toyota ended up on the southwest corner of S.W. 6th and Gage after a crash that claimed the life of a person in the Toyota and critically injured another occupant of the car. Marcos Adan Cruz Jr. said "guilty" five times when he made pleas to reckless second-degree murder on Feb. 18, 2016, two counts of intentional aggravated battery, one count of reckless aggravated battery to Martay Cruz, his 8-month-old son, and one count of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.
