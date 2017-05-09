Topeka man expected to plead guilty to lying to investigators before deadly motel standoff

Quentin Lawton is expected to plead guilty to making a false statement on Tuesday regarding a shooting and fire from 2016 at the Country Club Motel, 3732 S.W. Topeka Blvd. In this file photo, law enforcement investigate on scene in April 24, 2016, at the Country Club Motel, 3732 S.W. Topeka where two U.S. Marshal Service deputies and one FBI agent suffered gunshot wounds as they approached a room late April 23, 2016. Quintin Kirk Lawton is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to lying to a federal marshal who was trying to locate fugitive Orlando J. Collins before Collins shot three law enforcement officers during a 2016 gunfight at the Country Club Motel in south Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.