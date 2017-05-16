Topeka Indivisible members push for health care reform at Sen. Pat Roberts office
In this Feb. 18, 2016, file photo, U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts gives a presentation to the Topeka Downtown Rotarty Club at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. On Tuesday members of Topeka Indivisible met with staffers in Roberts' Topeka office to layout their hopes for health care overhaul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC