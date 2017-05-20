Topeka High senior with cerebral palsy walks across graduation stage
Topeka High Graduate Heather Owens crosses the stage to receive her diploma Saturday during the Commencement Ceremony at the Kansas Expocentre. Topeka High Graduate Heather Owens crosses the stage to receive her diploma Saturday during the Commencement Ceremony at the Kansas Expocentre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|Thu
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC