Topeka Habitat for Humanity to celebrate National Women Build Week

Leaders of Topeka Habitat for Humanity will discuss the organization's 10th annual National Women Build Week on Thursday morning during a news conference at a home under construction in the city's Oakland neighborhood. National Women Build Week activities at the house began with a mother-daughter build this past Sunday, May 7, and will end with a community build on Saturday, May 13. At Thursday morning's news conference, several women who are leaders in the Topeka community will speak, and a check will be presented to Habitat from a community partner.

