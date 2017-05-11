Topeka Habitat for Humanity to celebr...

Topeka Habitat for Humanity to celebrate National Women Build Week

Leaders of Topeka Habitat for Humanity will discuss the organization's 10th annual National Women Build Week on Thursday morning during a news conference at a home under construction in the city's Oakland neighborhood. National Women Build Week activities at the house began with a mother-daughter build this past Sunday, May 7, and will end with a community build on Saturday, May 13. At Thursday morning's news conference, several women who are leaders in the Topeka community will speak, and a check will be presented to Habitat from a community partner.

