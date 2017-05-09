Topeka governing body annexes more property for Reser's plant project
A new plant will be located near Reser's existing East Topeka facility at 3215 S.E. 6th. The city of Topeka will annex 12 more acres on its eastern edge to accommodate the creation of a Reser's Fine Foods plant.
