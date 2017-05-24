Topeka driver sentenced to 16-plus years in double-fatality wreck, DUI

Fernando De Jesus Osorrio, 30, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of DUI, according to Shawnee County District Court records. Coral Lynn Clark, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle with Corey Jackson and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.